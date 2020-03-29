A comprehensive look into Nepal’s foreign policy

Book Review

Mana Ranjan Josse’s Nepal’s Quest for Survival in a Challenging Geopolitical Setting offers an in-depth analysis of the country’s foreign policy, touching on security and internal political dimensions.

By Madan Bhattarai

A prolific writer, Josse, with his new book, has provided readers well-informed commentary on public policy and a cogent analyst of issues, events and individuals. Even though the author prefers to modestly call his work simply “a compendium of related essays, monographs and occasional papers” he wrote during his long innings as an editor and writer for the last five and a half decades and as a practicing diplomat for almost five years, the book offers readers a peek into the inner workings of foreign policy adeptly.

To start with, the cover of book dons the red and blue colours of our national flag with a small map indicating Nepal’s crucial geographical setting and a photo of the functioning of the United Nations, possibly highlighting Nepal’s faith in the world body with a clear message that greater involvement in international affairs is tantamount to consolidation of our security.

The book is divided into a total of 22 chapters pertaining to different aspects of Nepal’s diplomacy or geo-political factors that can have long-term underpinnings on our policy for survival as a nation state. Some important chapters include Nepal’s Zone of Peace Proposal that once attracted flagship status in the execution of foreign policy but was abruptly stopped after the restoration of the multiparty system. The other most important chapter is the one that deals with the saga of Nepal’s election to the Non-Permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the years 1988-89.

The book deals, among a myriad of subjects, predominantly with Nepal’s domestic politics and conflict, Maoist insurgency, security dimensions, the Kalapani imbroglio, Nepal’s water resources, China’s geopolitical/policy moves, Sino-Indian relations, regional politics and international relations and even China’s internal power transfer in 2013. The author has also included a chapter on the ‘Singularities of President Xi’s Visit’, which took place late last year.

Despite its wide range of commentary, it doesn’t mean the book doesn’t come with its faults. These include some glaring proofreading mistakes. For instance, the Indian ambassador to Nepal, SK Sinha (so far the only military official to serve here after his resignation as Lt. General following his supersession in appointment to the post of Chief of Staff), has been listed as SK Singh, who was serving as the Foreign Secretary.

And while the author has included a very recent critical political event, the visit of President Xi, the book has not covered other crucial matters like the Belt and Road Initiative, the Millennium Challenge Corporation and other issues pertaining to the Indo-Pacific region in terms of multilateral subjects. Likewise, more focus could have been laid on SAARC, the EPG and further elaboration on border issues like Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, Kalapani and Susta.

However, despite its shortcomings, there is no doubt that the book caters to a wider variety of audience in the field of exploration and study of Nepal’s internal and external dynamics with special focus on security and foreign relations.

Nepal’s Quest for Survival in a Challenging Geopolitical Setting

Publishers: Nepal Foundation for Advanced Studies

Pages 567

Price: Hard Cover – Rs1,150/- and Paperback – 950/-

(Reproduced from The Kathmandu Post)