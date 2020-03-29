All COVID-19 infected patients’ health condition normal

Kathmandu, 29 March: Among five coronavirus patients identified in Nepal, one has already returned home and remaining four patients’ health condition is normal, reports Annapurna Post daily.

Four patients are undergoing treatment under isolation process.

Bikash Devkota, speaker, Health Ministry, informed that three patients are undergoing treatment at Teku Hospital and one is undergoing treatment at Seti Regional Hospital and another lady in Baglung infected with COVID-19 is likely to be brought Kathmandu for further treatment.

People’s News Monitoring Service