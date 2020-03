Kathmandu, 29 March : The cabinet meeting is convening at 4 pm today which is expected to announce a relief for those impacted by the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 . According to a highly placed source at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the High-level Coordination Committee for Prevention and Control on COVID-19 slated for 1 pm this afternoon will recommend for the relief package.

People’s News Monitoring Service