China donated medical equipment arriving soon

Kathmandu, 29 March: Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi has informed that through active coordination of the Chinese Embassy here emergency materials including PPEs and thermometers donated by Sichuan Provincial Government, Sichuan Provincial Investment Group and Chinese Embassy have departed from Guangzhou and will be arriving Kathmandu soon.

While twitting the message along with the photographs on Saturday, she has remarked the donation as a gesture of China-Nepal solidarity.

People’s News Monitoring Service