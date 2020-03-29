Govt extends lockdown until April 7

Kathmandu, 29 March : The government has decided to extend nationwide lockdown by a week, until April 7.The Cabinet meeting held today decided to continue with the lockdown. Earlier today, the High-level Coordination Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19 infection had recommended the Council of Ministers to extend the nationwide lockdown by another week in view of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The cabinet meeting has also taken sweeping measures to contain the deadly virus and announced several relief packages for daily wage earners, small and large industries and entrepreneurs, ensuring of smooth supply of daily essentials, insurance of health workers and security personnel, school fee reduction, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service