Lockdown likely to continue till 7 April

Kathmandu, 29 March: The high level coordination committee to control coronavirus outbreak chaired by DPM Ishwor Pokhrel has recommended the government to prolong lockdown period till 7 April by extending one more week.

The cabinet meeting taking place today may take the decision to implement the recommendation of the high-level coordination committee.

Earlier, lockdown was announced for one week beginning from 24 to 31 March.

People’s News monitoring Service