  • Sunday 29th March 2020
People's Review

Lockdown likely to continue till 7 April

  • Published on: March 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 March: The high level coordination committee to control coronavirus outbreak chaired by DPM Ishwor Pokhrel has recommended the government to prolong lockdown period till 7 April by extending one more week.

    The cabinet meeting taking place today may take the decision to implement the recommendation of the high-level coordination committee.

    Earlier, lockdown was announced for one week beginning from 24 to 31 March.

    People’s News monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Lockdown likely to continue till 7 April
    Lockdown likely to continue till 7 April
    No international flights till 15 April
    No international flights till 15 April
    Man dies in quarnatine
    Man dies in quarnatine
    A comprehensive look into Nepal’s foreign policy
    A comprehensive look into Nepal’s foreign policy
    German Embassy charters aircraft to return its citizens from Kathmandu
    German Embassy charters aircraft to return its citizens from Kathmandu
    NIC Asia Bank opens hotline service for clients’ service during lockdown period
    NIC Asia Bank opens hotline service for clients’ service during lockdown period
    Sunrise Bank donates PPE to Patan Hospital
    Sunrise Bank donates PPE to Patan Hospital
    21 inmates released from Siraha jail
    21 inmates released from Siraha jail
    Cabinet meeting today, likely to announce relief package
    Cabinet meeting today, likely to announce relief package
     Covid-19 scourge will reshape geopolitics and global order
     Covid-19 scourge will reshape geopolitics and global order

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology