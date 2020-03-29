Lockdown likely to continue till 7 April

Kathmandu, 29 March: The high level coordination committee to control coronavirus outbreak chaired by DPM Ishwor Pokhrel has recommended the government to prolong lockdown period till 7 April by extending one more week.
The cabinet meeting taking place today may take the decision to implement the recommendation of the high-level coordination committee.
Earlier, lockdown was announced for one week beginning from 24 to 31 March.
People’s News monitoring Service
