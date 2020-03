Kathmandu, 29 March : Babu Ram Thapa, 34, who had returned home from Dubai on March 19, has died in quarantine. According to Sudarshan Thapa, focal person at Lumbini Provincial Hospital, he was kept in quarantine set up at the Butal Spinning Mills after he complained of fever.The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

People’s News Monitoring Service