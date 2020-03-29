  • Sunday 29th March 2020
People's Review

Medical equipment arrives in Kathmandu

  Published on: March 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 March: Emergency medical equipment needed for coronavirus treatment arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport early morning today. The medical equipment were brought from Guangzhou, China by Nepal Airlines owned wide body Airbus. The aircraft carrying cargo consignments had landed at 5.30 am today.

    The cargo consignments consists 11.66 tones of medical equipment including COVID-19 test kits and personal protection equipment procured by the government from a private business company.

    The government has prepared to despatch medical equipment to different hospitals in Kathmandu and other parts of the country. Nepal Army helicopters are kept ready to carry medical equipment to different parts of the country.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

