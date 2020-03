Kathmandu, 29 March : Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has announced a number of relief measures, including rescheduling of loan repayments deadline, for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to NRB, borrowers who were supposed to pay loan installments to banks and financial institutions in mid-April can now pay the installment by mid-July. Banks cannot impose fine for delays in repayment.

People’s News Monitoring Service