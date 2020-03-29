Relief package ranging from exempting rent to ban on importing liquor

Kathmandu, 29 March :The Cabinet meeting held today has decided to provide relief package for those affected by the nationwide lockdown. The relief package ranges from urging landlords to exempt rent to daily wage earners for a month to ban on import of liquor.

The relief package announced by the government includes 25% rebate on electricity, no penalty if electricity and water bills cleared by the end of Baisakh, Telecom service providers should offer 25% discount on data and voice call, VAT, Income Tax and Advanced Tax payment deadline extended till Baisakh 25, ISPs encouraged to offer 25% off on services, 10% rebate on food supplies procured from Nepal Food Corporation.

Likewise the Health and Population Ministry to be accorded additional budget for procurement of medical supplies, customs waiver will be provided on medical equipments, loans to be channelled to epidemic affected areas, employers are directed to pay salaries of wage workers of organised and unorganised sectors.

People’s News Monitoring Service