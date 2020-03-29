Sri Lankan nationals safe in Nepal

Kathmandu, 29 March: The Sri Lanka Embassy here is in contact with students and other Sri Lankan nationals in Nepal and they are in a safe and protected environment and have access to food and other necessities during the nationwide lockdown declared by the Nepal government due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

In a press release issued by the Embassy, it is stated that a total of 90 students in Pokhara and Kathmandu, as well as 04 adults who are in Nepal on short term visits and were unable to return due to disruption in international travel, have requested assistance to return to Sri Lanka as of now.

The Embassy has appreciated the assurances given to it by the respective academic institutions where the Sri Lankan students are enrolled, that hostel, canteen and medical facilities continue to be available to the students.

The Sri Lankan government has requested to Sri Lankan expatriates to remain in their current locations until the risk of the COVID 19 virus is minimized in Sri Lanka. International arrivals have been stopped by the Sri Lankan government in order to prevent the virus from coming into the country and spreading. However, the government has assured that the requests for return by Sri Lankans will be considered once the spread of the virus is contained in the Island.

The Embassy has assured those Sri Lankans who wish to return that their request has been duly processed and the Embassy will remain in touch with the Sri Lankan authorities, it is stated in the press release.

The Embassy is going to take all necessary measures to coordinate the return no sooner a decision is taken by the Sri Lankan government regarding evacuation, the Embassy said.

