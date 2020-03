Kathmandu, 30 March : The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Scineces (BPKIHS) has started COVID-19 test service. It is the first health facility outside the Kathmandu Valley that has commenced testing the specimens of the deadly virus. According to Ministry of Health and Population, the government is preparing to establish similar facilities in Nepalgunj, Hetauda and Pokhara.

People’s News Monitoring Service