Chinese Embassy spokesman’s remarks on China donated medicines, equipment

By Our Reporter

Q: It is reported that the first batch of medical supplies donated by the Chinese side to Nepal has arrived at Kathmandu on 29 March. Please brief us on this?

A: China and Nepal are good neighbors and partners. We have also supported and helped each other in fighting against COVID-19. With the spread of the epidemic around the world, the risk of imported cases in Nepal is increasing and more medical supplies are needed to deal with the epidemic. The Chinese Embassy attaches great importance to this and has actively contacted the relevant domestic departments to collect those materials. Since the Nepali government issued an order of lock-down, all the international flights have been suspended. Confronted with difficulty, the Embassy maintains close communication with foreign affairs, aviation, customs and other departments of the Chinese and Nepali government as well as airports, suppliers, carriers, etc in order to facilitate the procedures for Nepali transport aircraft’s flight permits, cargo loading, customs declaration, inspection and quarantine.

With the effort of nearly one week, the first batch of medical supplies donated by the Chinese side to Nepal arrived at 5:30 a.m. on 29 March. Among them there are 24000 disposable surgical masks, 20000 disposable masks, 2000 N95 masks, 500 protective goggles, 100 non-contact infrared thermometers, 100 ear thermometers, 400 boxes of chloroquine phosphate tablets, 530 protective clothing and one portable ventilator jointly donated by Chengdu City, Yibin City, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Provincial Investment Group and the Chinese Embassy. The 100000 N95 masks donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation arrived on the same flight. Other donation of medical supplies including 20000 testing kits will be arrived within several days. The Chinese people will continue to stand with the Nepali people by providing support and assistance within their capacity and strengthening joint prevention and control to jointly fight against the epidemic.