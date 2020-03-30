  • Monday 30th March 2020
COVID-19 conjectured two patients pass away

  • Published on: March 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 March : According to Bir Hospital medics, two suspected coronavirus patients  have died in course of treatment . A 40-year old man from Naikap, Kathmandu died on Sunday while another young man of 35 who had recently arrived home from India breathed his last at hospital’s emergency ward  this  afternoon. Both the deceased had exhibited symptoms of respiration-related problems and high fever and their swab samples has been sent to  National Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19 test.

