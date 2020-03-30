COVID-19 conjectured two patients pass away

Kathmandu, 30 March : According to Bir Hospital medics, two suspected coronavirus patients have died in course of treatment . A 40-year old man from Naikap, Kathmandu died on Sunday while another young man of 35 who had recently arrived home from India breathed his last at hospital’s emergency ward this afternoon. Both the deceased had exhibited symptoms of respiration-related problems and high fever and their swab samples has been sent to National Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19 test.

People’s News Monitoring Service