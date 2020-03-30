  • Monday 30th March 2020
People's Review

Dhading man dies in isolation ward

  Published on: March 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 March : A 36-year-old youth of Khaniyabas Rural Municipality in Dhading district  has passed away  in isolation ward  of Patan Hospital.  He was kept at the isolation ward on Sunday after being referred  to Patan Hospital by Dhading District Hospital. He was referred to the Patan Hospital as he had developed high fever in addition to that he was suffering from kidney related ailments.  His test report for the coronavirus infection is awaited.

