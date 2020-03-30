Dhading man dies in isolation ward

Kathmandu, 30 March : A 36-year-old youth of Khaniyabas Rural Municipality in Dhading district has passed away in isolation ward of Patan Hospital. He was kept at the isolation ward on Sunday after being referred to Patan Hospital by Dhading District Hospital. He was referred to the Patan Hospital as he had developed high fever in addition to that he was suffering from kidney related ailments. His test report for the coronavirus infection is awaited.

People’s News Monitoring Service