Dr Koirala demands thorough testing of infected persons’ family members

Kathmandu, 30 March : The General Secretary of Nepali Congress Shashanka Koirala has demanded that the government test family members, neighbours and close friends of the infected persons of coronavirus.

Issuing a statement he has urged the government to ensure protective personal equipment and all the needs of the doctors on time and arrange test facilities in all provinces. He has asked doctors and health workers in the country to work with strong willpower and courage to defeat the coronavirus crisis.

People’s News Monitoring Service