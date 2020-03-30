  • Monday 30th March 2020
Dr Koirala demands thorough testing of infected persons’ family members

  Published on: March 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 March : The General Secretary of Nepali Congress Shashanka Koirala has demanded that the government test family members, neighbours and close friends of the infected persons of coronavirus.

    Issuing a  statement he has urged the government to ensure protective personal equipment and all the needs of the doctors on time and arrange test facilities in all provinces. He has asked doctors and health workers in the country to work with strong willpower and courage to defeat the coronavirus crisis.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Govt accused of favouring certain business group in procuring medical supplies
    BPKIHS starts COVID-19 testing service
    NAC charter flight taking Australians to Sydney
    NRN South Korea’s commendable job!
    Salt Trading starts home delivery service
    NRB announces relief rules
    Relief package ranging from exempting rent to ban on importing liquor
    Govt extends lockdown until April 7
    Lockdown likely to continue till 7 April
