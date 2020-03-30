Govt accused of favouring certain business group in procuring medical supplies

Kathmandu, 30 March : The Chemical and Medical Suppliers Association, Nepal (CHEMSAN) has accused the government of bypassing competitive bidding process for medical supplies to favour certain business group. CHEMSAN, the umbrella organization of medical suppliers in the country, has stated that sealed quotation invited by the Ministry of Health and Population was ignored in collusion with certain business group.

“The medical supplies purchased by the government were priced exorbitantly in collusion with the business group concerned,” a press statement issued by CHEMSAN reads.

People’s News Monitoring Service