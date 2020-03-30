  • Monday 30th March 2020
People's Review

NAC charter flight taking Australians to Sydney

  • Published on: March 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 March : The  Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), is preparing to send a wide-body aircraft to Australia in the first week of April to evacuate the Australians and nationals of Newzeland who are living here amid the coronavirus infection fears.

    At the initiation of  Australian Embassy in Kathmandu,  the government is preparing to send a NAC aircraft to Sydney on April 1 or 2, according to Suresh Acharya, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of  Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

