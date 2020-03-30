  • Monday 30th March 2020
Nepal Life Insurance introduces two online services for its clients

  • Published on: March 30, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 30 March: Considering challenges created by COVID-19 pandemic globally, Nepal Life Insurance has introduced two online services so that clients can receive the Company’s service while staying at home.

    The online services introduced by the Insurance Company are Maturity Claim and Claim Intimation.

    From the Maturity Claim service, clients can know the maturity date related information and other details.

    Accordingly, from the Claim Intimation service, the clients can claim insurance amount so that the Insurance staffer can prepare payment procedures.

    Clients can enjoy the service from the following link of the Insurance Company: 

    https://webapp.nepallife.com.np/ns/ClaimMgmt/ClaimMain.aspx

