Salt Trading starts home delivery service

Kathmandu, 30 March: Salt Trading Corporation has stated that it will supply sugar, salt and other essential food items at the doorsteps of the consumers.

The Corporation has stated that during the lockdown period, if consumers are facing problem in buying such items, the Corporation will supply them at doorsteps of the consumers.

The Corporation is providing 3 packets of salt and six kgs of sugar per family.

Similarly, the Corporation is running its outlets in Kalimati, Satungal and Jadibutti, from where consumers can purchase essential food items.

