Kathmandu, 30 March : Security personnel in Darchula have arrested Ramesh Bista of the Darchula and Indra Singh Khati and Dhan Bahadur Dhami of Baitadi district for swimming the Mahakali river at the Nepal-India border at the time of nationwide lockdown. According to Darchula District Administration Office, they have been sent for health check-up and will be kept in quarantine at the district headquarters.

People’s News Monitoring Service