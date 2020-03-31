BABBLES

A letter to laugh

The ruling party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting medical support for Nepal.

Former prime minister Prachanda has assigned different aides to support him. Furthermore, he could take support from experts on how to write impressive diplomatic letters to universal leader like Xi.

It was laughable to read the letter! As country as leader! While dealing with foreign countries, Nepal had maintained standard only during the King’s rule! Are you convinced Mr Prachanda?

Be self-reliant

How long will it take to normalize the present chaos situation, we have no idea. We can say that the globe is going to face a great economic recession. Obviously, big economies are going to suffer very seriously. They will obviously have an impact in our economy too. It is serious to note, our economy is dependent on imports and major revenue the country is earning is from the revenue received from imports. Higher the imports, higher the revenue, this is the fundamental principle adopted by Nepal, which is very much harmful.

If imports decline, revenue will decline and the government will have to take loan to pay salary and allowances of the civil servicemen and now, political employees as well.

Will Nepal get foreign support when donor countries themselves will become the victims of economic crisis, it is a very serious issue to note.

The first duty of the government now should be cutting down all the expenditure and rescue the economy. Secondly, attracting youths towards maximum utilization of our fertile land by transforming Nepal self reliant on agro-products and encouraging industrialists in establishing import substituting industries so that we could reduce foreign dependency is also necessary. But will our finance minister be ready to sacrifice an easy way of revenue collection from imports of luxury items such as vehicles, petroleum products?

Mahabir Pun’s efforts

There was a hue and cry due to shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) essential for medical team involved in providing treatment to corona virus infected patents.

When there was scarcity of PPE, Mahabir Pun’ National Invention Center decided to prepare PPE locally, which is an appreciable job. So far, it seems, he is not encouraged by the government. The government officials are encouraged in commission deals, therefore, at the last hours, the government purchased PPE by paying seven times more amount.

If we could locally produced PPE, why we depend on foreign countries?

The government priority

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is fond of constructing view tower in his electoral constituency in Damak. Former Maoist leaders are fond of constructing martyrs gates in their villages. Prime Minister Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari have spent huge amounts of the government fund in decorating the President’s residence and also the PM’s residence with beautiful gardens, new buildings for their residence and sophisticated helicopters for their personal use.

If the fund was spent for construction of well-equipped hospitals and schools, Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda should not have to write letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting medical support for Nepal!