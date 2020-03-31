Around 300 Nepalis stranded at Belahiya

Kathmandu, 31March : Around 300 Nepalis are stranded at Sunauli on the Nepal-India border. They have been held up at the no-man’s land for 30 hours due to the lockdown that is in effect both in Nepal and India.

The people were on their way home from various places in India and include workers and students, among others. They were stopped after the Nepali authorities stopped Nepalis crossing over the border to Nepal side from India.The stranded Nepalis have set up tents at the no-man’s land while the locals close to the border are said to be providing food to them since Monday. They also held a demonstration for some time on Monday demanding that they be allowed into Nepal.

The District Administration Office Rupandehi has said the movement of people through the Belahiya transit point and other transits on the border has been halted by both countries amidst the fear of spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, round 60 Indian nationals are also stuck at Sunauli on the Nepal side of the border. The District Administration Office said they are in consultation with the federal government and were waiting for its orders regarding what to do with the stranded Nepalis.

People’s News Monitoring Service