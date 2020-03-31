  • Tuesday 31st March 2020
Ex-King contributes Rs 20 million to the COVID Fund

  Published on: March 31, 2020

    • Kathmandu,31 March :Ex- King Gyanendra Shah has contributed Rs 20 million to Prime Minister COVID-19 fund established to prevent and contain  coronavirus.  In a message to the people today, former King Shah said that the donation amount will be made available through Himani Trust.He has said that the coronavirus pandemic has posed a huge challenge to human civilization and evolution. Saying that one and all should make their contribution to saving human existence and asked every citizen to abide by  lockdown orders.

