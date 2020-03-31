Ex-King contributes Rs 20 million to the COVID Fund

Kathmandu,31 March :Ex- King Gyanendra Shah has contributed Rs 20 million to Prime Minister COVID-19 fund established to prevent and contain coronavirus. In a message to the people today, former King Shah said that the donation amount will be made available through Himani Trust.He has said that the coronavirus pandemic has posed a huge challenge to human civilization and evolution. Saying that one and all should make their contribution to saving human existence and asked every citizen to abide by lockdown orders.

People’s News Monitoring Service