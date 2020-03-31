Former King donates Rs. 20 million to government’s coronavirus control fund

Kathmandu, 31 March: Former King Gyanendra has donated 20 million rupees to the coronavirus pandemic control fund established by the government.

In a press release issued by Dr Phani Pathak, former King’s press secretary, it is informed that the former King has donated 20 million rupees through the Himani Trust.

The former King has stated that staying in lockdown is a compulsion and an effective alternative to remain safe from the epidemic and asked all the citizens not to violate lockdown.

The former King has appreciated contribution made by medical doctors, nurses, health workers, Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and media persons in controlling coronavirus outbreak even during such an adverse situation.

People’s News Monitoring Service