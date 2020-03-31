  • Tuesday 31st March 2020
People's Review

Minister Khatiwada relutant to give full shape to Guv selection panel

  • Published on: March 31, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 31 March : Though the government formed a committee to recommend the name of new Governor on March 22, the committee members have not formally received any correspondence from the Ministry of Finance. As per the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, the committee headed by Finance Minister Youbarj Khatiwada should appoint its members. Minister Khatiwada is reluctant to provide appointment letters and expedite the process of selecting the new Governor of the central bank.

    According to Annapurna Post daily, the Cabinet meeting on March 22 had proposed Bijaynath Bhattarai, former Governor and Krishnahari Baskota, former Finance Secretary as the members of the committee.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

