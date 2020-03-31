  • Tuesday 31st March 2020
NIC Asia clients to get 10 percent discount on Daraz online shopping

  • Published on: March 31, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 31 March: The NIC Asia clients can get 10 percent discount or maximum discount upto 500 rupees on Daraz online shopping. The clients can order food items from Big Mart displayed on Daraz online shopping according to a recent deal made between the Bank and Daraz.

    Daraz will accept NIC Asia credit and debit cards as well as payment can be made through e-banking as well.

    The Bank, considering coronavirus outbreak, has encouraged its clients for digital banking.

