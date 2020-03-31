Performance Review

If anything, the social media must be thanked for prompting Dr. Sunder Mani Dixit for his alarm demanding immediate action from government on what actually turned pout to be a pandemic. For once the senior doctor’s social activism worked where he had the expertise. Indeed, the pandemic scare allowed further homegrown experts in the field to point out indigenous practices in living and eating that could prove prevention to the spread of COVID 19. Yes, we are now, under medical prescription, able to say that our traditional sanitary habits are scientific without seeming regressive and we must thank our own medical forces for voicing this. Indeed, much gratitude must also be expressed to these frontline medical workers for coping with tremendous logistical and technical shortages in having to expose themselves to the treatment of the virus. Conversely, we cannot but castigate government for this totally undue exposure for which our medical staff are being accused of reluctance and hesitant behavior. Until nurses at the B.P. Koirala hospital rebelled, their plight at under-equipment did not come loud enough publicly. So far, luckily, one has not heard of the medical community falling victim to Corona while discharging their duties in its treatment.

But this is only so far. So far, we are led to conclude that the disease is not home grown and can only be imported. Chinese supplies have only recently allowed the government to provide the preliminaries in coming to cope with the preventive measures. This, the government is not telling us but is allowing us to assume. This would mean that an y arrival of the virus prior to this equipment may be latent within the country and the danger of it exploding after the gestation period exists. This would be dangerous and it is for this reason that one can only call for government to widen its reach in the population and strengthening its capabilities to cope when , one hopes not but may expect, the crisis occurs. It is this for this reason why a largely docile nation isolates itself in accordance to government prompting. The fear is from within and so must be coped with from within. What makes this voluntary acceptance difficult though is the virtual lack of public belief in government claims and actions. Add to this the Kleptocracy allegedly functioning in the purchase and distribution of goods and services vital to the treatment of the pandemic and the boiling point approaches.

Mustering what till now must seem government employed medical personnel and directing them towards Corona prevention, control and cure is one thing. Doing the same with the delivery of resources to a locked down population is another, however. The people cannot but ridicule claims that essential services and supplies are reaching the population. The gap between claims and performance further increases the disbelief in the people denying government the necessity trust with which it seeks cooperation from the public. This trust when broken so blatantly urges public responses totally out of sync with the pandemic. Add to this the lack of anticipation in the restriction and movement of large population and the chemistry is all wrong. It is this that must be feared. Begrudging an inept government some kudos in what it has been doing so far will not be adequate to prevent a storm if the tea cup spills over.