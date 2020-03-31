  • Tuesday 31st March 2020
Police issue arrest warrant against Mayor Mehata

  Published on: March 31, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 31 March : Makwanpur District Police Office has issued an arrest warrant against the Mayor of Ishnath municipality Santosh Mehata and his brother Mohan Mehata . According to Makwanpur District Police Office,  Makwanpur District Court allowed the police to arrest Mehata brothers on the charge of marijuana smuggling. The mayor’s brother Mohan is the municipal chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Pary (NCP). Mehata brothers are alleged of using ambulance in smuggling contraband substance. Police had impounded the ambulance with marijuana along with thousands of Indian and Nepali rupees.

