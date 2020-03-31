‘Stranded tourists are safe and satisfied’

Kathmandu, 31 March : Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has clarified that all the tourists stuck in Nepal have been taken well care of with joint efforts of all the stakeholders.It has further said that all the tourists are safe and satisfied with the arrangements that were made for them.

According to NTB, most of the tourists are under the assistance of their respective embassies while others are paying themselves for their accommodation. Embassies and Honorary Consuls of various countries are jointly working with NTB to look into the comfort of their nationals.

People’s News Monitoring Service