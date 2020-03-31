  • Tuesday 31st March 2020
People's Review

Supreme Court orders to manage food for the poor

  • Published on: March 31, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 31 March : The Supreme Court has issued an order asking the government to provide relief support to the people surviving on daily wage labour. A single bench of justice Biswambhar Shrestha issued the order in the name of the government.

    The court has asked the government to enforce the right to food by providing relief support to the helpless, poor and daily wage population at this adverse situation resulting from the nationwide lockdown since the past week. It has also summoned the government to be present in court through the attorney general for deliberation in regards to the action of the government for food security on April 5. The order was issued in response to a petition filed by advocate Bishnu Luintel.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

