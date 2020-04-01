Coronavirus pandemic: Need for re-conceptualization of global order

By Sitaram Thapa

Everything was in order unless the end of 2019 witnessed an unprecedented crisis that forced the whole world to remain in red alert. The enforcement of lockdown led to confining people within their residence. The medical personnel who were applying their best possible remedies as a life saving force to the victims themselves were found the most vulnerable people in performing their noble services. The scientists are still in dilemma in spite of their continuous effort in discovering the medicine of corona virus. In post-coronavirus era, whether the global powers have to re-examine in our existing policies, practices, products, mindsets, acts and behaviors!

The available literatures from Nobel Prize winners to other renowned writers from around the world holding eastern and western wisdom are put in a situation to re-think and re-conceptualize the act and behaviors of nation for the cause of humanity. Some noted writers have contributed for the situation room discussion until 2019. They are: Professors Samuel P. Huntington “The Clash of Civilizations”, Michael E. Porter “The Competitive Advantage of Nations” of the United States, Swami Vivekanand “The Indian Philosophy” of India, Ming Jiang Li “Soft Power” of China and William Easterly for his famous book “The White Man’s Burden”. Upon the spread of COVID-19 know how technology was absent for the remedy of ongoing pandemic situation. Much resources allocated were not proven to help the critical patients battling between life and death. The death barometer rose sharply which was really unpleasant situation in the human history. The family members of the victims were not even able to collect the dead body for their burial. This has put our claim of inventions of pioneering in multiple dimensions has remained ineffective in the current crisis.

My growing up as an integral part of new generation, what I have been taught in college and university that the division of the world as 1st world and 3rd world which was frequently used by our teachers. The other paradox of human movements on visas and upon arrival was really discriminating. In addition, the other paradox was the currency warfare where I needed to pay above 120 units of my currency to buy 1 unit of the American dollar. There was no proper mechanism to qualify on how to measure physical quality of life, happiness, currency exchange, etc.

Moreover, we only ran after the scientific physical proof ignoring the cosmological record of the human behavior of how a mighty man was injustice to another weak man and how the powerful countries were not doing justice to the mother nature. The relation between man to man, country to country, human to nature were not based on the natural law. Consequently, we have been thrown into a situation of cosmological punishment and unable to get desired result during such pandemic.

Against all these backgrounds, all global actors should come out from their conventional mindset. Meeting of philosophies of east and west is immensely needed to overcome such crisis in times to come. Finally, a humble appeal can be made for expressing their willingness by the great leaders of the world if there is an opportunity to peep from the window at the base of Mount Sagarmatha and also being gathered around the perpetual lamp of Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, whereby future generations may enjoy the real peace without an existential threat. We still hold the hope to cherish the surplus of austere by our noble sages in the foothills of central Himalayas.