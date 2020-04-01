25 Years Ago
Nepali Congress loses its shine
The Nepali Congress once widely considered one of the effective democratic instruments of Nepal now seems to have lost its political charisma.
People’s Review, 16 March, 1995
Published on: April 1, 2020
