Airlines industries facing crisis

Kathmandu, 1 April: Due to the COVID-19 epidemic the global networking has been disrupted, from which, the airlines companies have felt serious crisis.

All the airlines companies are facing big loss for last two months. They are not even able to pay the parking charge of the aircraft, according to a report appeared in the Annapurna Post daily.

Currently, one fourth of the world population is in lockdown. It may take long time for people to travel with confidence that coronavirus pandemic would over.

If the present situation will continue, almost all airlines companies will be bankrupted, the daily has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service