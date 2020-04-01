  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
People's Review

Arun-III developer donates Rs. 10.5 million worth medical supplies

  • Published on: April 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 April: The developer of the Arun–III hydropower project— SJVN Arun-III Power Development Company (SAPDC) has donated Rs. 10.5 million worth of medical supplies to the Sankhuwasabha district hospital.

    The Indian developer of the 900-megawatt hydropower project said it gave the assistance ”required for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients as well as for prevention and controlling the possible spread of the virus.”Organizing a brief formal function maintaining social distancing at the premises of the hospital, CEO of the mega project of the state 1 Arun Diman handed over the appliances to District Hospital Management Committee.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

