Arun-III developer donates Rs. 10.5 million worth medical supplies

Kathmandu, 1 April: The developer of the Arun–III hydropower project— SJVN Arun-III Power Development Company (SAPDC) has donated Rs. 10.5 million worth of medical supplies to the Sankhuwasabha district hospital.

The Indian developer of the 900-megawatt hydropower project said it gave the assistance ”required for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients as well as for prevention and controlling the possible spread of the virus.”Organizing a brief formal function maintaining social distancing at the premises of the hospital, CEO of the mega project of the state 1 Arun Diman handed over the appliances to District Hospital Management Committee.

People’s News Monitoring Service