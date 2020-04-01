  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
Complaint filed at CIAA against Minister Dhakal

    • Kathmandu, 1 April : Leader of the Bibeksheel Nepali Dal and Member of Bagmati State Assembly Ramesh Pudel has filed a complaint against Minster for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal at the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), citing massive irregularities in procurement of medical supplies. Poudel, in his complaint has stated that 75000 pieces of Rapid Testing Kits procured from China were of substandard quality and not recommended by the World Health Organization. Poudel has demanded CIAA’s intervention and enquiry in to the procurement. According to Paudel’s complaint filed online, the medical supplies procured by the government on the recommendation of Minister Dhakal, were much more expensive-four times dearer than current market price.

