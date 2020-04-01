COVID-19 pandemic, latest update worldwide

By Our Reporter

When death toll reached from coronavirus reached 42,114 on Wednesday, the largest single day death were recorded at 4341 on Tuesday.

Although Italy had the highest death at 12,428 by Wednesday the US is likely to surpass this soon as the number of infected in US is almost near 200,000 with 3800 deaths. Spain, France, UK and Iran are other worst hit countries as of Wednesday while in India the number of infection is increasing at very slow pace.

With the death toll already over 3,800, the U.S. overtook China on Tuesday, where 3,300 people were reported to have died with the virus. Only Italy and Spain have seen more deaths than in US thus far. While there have been indications the outbreaks in those countries were growing more slowly, America’s is still mushrooming.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is already far higher than any other nation’s at about 186,000. Americans have seen their country hurtle into a war-like response that few could have envisioned: Hospital tents in Central Park and Navy hospital ships docked in New York and Los Angeles. The governor of New York, the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak, has begged doctors and nurses to come help.

South Africa is struggling to adapt to some of the toughest coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the world, and its poor communities are being hit especially hard. South Africa has more cases than any other African nation, at just over 1,300.

Spain recorded on Tuesday 849 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number since the pandemic hit the southern European country, according to its health ministry. With both new infections and deaths up around 11% each, to a total of 94,417 confirmed cases and 8,189 fatalities, Spain is seeing a slight rebound in the outbreak.

That’s despite an overall timid slowdown in its spread for the past week, allowing authorities to focus on avoiding the collapse of the health system.

Russia reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase to date in the country of 144 million people. The jump brought the total number of confirmed cases to 2,337, though many cases are believed to remain undetected. Russian authorities have confirmed 17 deaths related to the virus.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines have skyrocketed to 2,084 after the biggest single-day jump of 538.

A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday. Fatality at such a young age “is a very rare occurrence,” said government spokesman Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death “shook us”.