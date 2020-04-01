Don’t use mask!

Kathmandu, 1 April: Are you suffering from coronavirus? Are you involved in treatment of the coronavirus patient treatment? If not, you don’t need to put mask, reports Annapurna Post daily.

Executive director of the Emergency Health Programme of the World Health Organisation, briefed the media in Geneva that there is no evidence of healthy people being benefited from wearing mask.

Only those team members attending the coronavirus patients and the patient are needed to wear mask, the WHO official said.

People’s News Monitoring Service