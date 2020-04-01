  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
People's Review

Don’t use mask!

  • Published on: April 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 April: Are you suffering from coronavirus? Are you involved in treatment of the coronavirus patient treatment? If not, you don’t need to put mask, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    Executive director of the Emergency Health Programme of the World Health Organisation, briefed the media in Geneva that there is no evidence of healthy people being benefited from wearing mask.

    Only those team members attending the coronavirus patients and the patient are needed to wear mask, the WHO official said.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Don’t use mask!
    Don’t use mask!
    Airlines industries facing crisis
    Airlines industries facing crisis
    Foreign Minister Gwawali compares critics with “eagle and dog”
    Foreign Minister Gwawali compares critics with “eagle and dog”
    Ex-King contributes Rs 20 million to the COVID Fund
    Ex-King contributes Rs 20 million to the COVID Fund
    Former King donates Rs. 20 million to government’s coronavirus control fund
    Former King donates Rs. 20 million to government’s coronavirus control fund
    Police issue arrest warrant against Mayor Mehata
    Police issue arrest warrant against Mayor Mehata
    Contribute to COVID-19 fund
    Contribute to COVID-19 fund
    NIC Asia clients to get 10 percent discount on Daraz online shopping
    NIC Asia clients to get 10 percent discount on Daraz online shopping
    The role of evaluation process in education
    The role of evaluation process in education
    The pandemic and the probity
    The pandemic and the probity

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology