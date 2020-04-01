Eight Nepalis catch COVID-19 in Portugal

Kathmandu, 1 April : Eight Nepalis living in the Portugese capital, Lisbon, have COVID-19 infection. They had been sharing room in the same flat at Marquess of Pombal in Lisbon. One of them had been suffering from fever for the last two weeks, according to media reports. It is said coronavirus infection was confirmed in that person when his health was examined as his fever did not subside even after taking medicine as advised by health workers. COVID-19 infection was also confirmed in seven of his roommates, said Bhimsen Thapa, the Senior Vice-president of Non Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) Portugal.

People’s News Monitoring Service