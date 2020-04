Kathmandu, 1 April: Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has compared the government critics with “eagle and dog”, from which he has fallen into controversy.

Minister Gwayali, in an interview to a government media, had said, “Eagles don’t look after flower but look towards dead bodies”, reports Annapurna Post daily. When he compared those critics of the government with eagles eating dead bodies, he has fallen into controversy.

People’s News Monitoring Service