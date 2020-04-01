  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
People's Review

Government cancels previous deal, initiating fresh deal to import of COVID-19 related equipment

  • Published on: April 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 April: After massive protests against the previous deal for importing emergency medical equipment needed for treatment of coronavirus patients, the government today announced cancellation of the deal.

    The government has decided to go for a fresh deal to import such equipment.

    According to Dr Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, director general, Health Service Department, the Department is inviting suppliers on 2 April and make a deal to import medical consignments within three days.

    Earlier, OBCI, the supplier company was able to deliver first lot of medical consignment, though, it created controversy regarding price of the equipment.

    The price was found 48 percent higher than the actual market price. A case has been filed against Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal at the Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority.

    The supplying company had failed to import second lot of medical consignment as per the schedule. The government, on the charge of being failed in delivering consignments on time, has cancelled the previous deal with supplier OBCI.

    Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli himself had expressed concern on high price of the medical equipment.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

