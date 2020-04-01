Govt publishes list of hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

Kathmandu, 1 April : The Government has published a list of hospitals for treatment of COVDI-19 across the country.According to Ministry of Health and Population, Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku, Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital, Armed Police Force Hospital, Nepal Army Hospital and Ayurved Research Center are the hospitals to treat the patients deadly coronavirus in the Kathmandu Valley. The ministry has also made public the names of hospitals in all seven provinces.

People’s News Monitoring Service