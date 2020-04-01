  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
People's Review

Govt publishes list of hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

  • Published on: April 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 April : The Government has published a list of hospitals for treatment of COVDI-19 across the country.According to Ministry of Health and Population,  Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku, Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital, Armed Police Force Hospital, Nepal Army Hospital and Ayurved Research Center are the hospitals to treat the patients deadly coronavirus in the Kathmandu Valley. The ministry has also made public  the names of hospitals in all seven provinces.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Govt publishes list of hospitals for COVID-19 treatment
    Govt publishes list of hospitals for COVID-19 treatment
    UN agencies urge govt to provide greater support for working class
    UN agencies urge govt to provide greater support for working class
    Over 300 Indian nationals held for defying lockdown
    Over 300 Indian nationals held for defying lockdown
    Government cancels previous deal, initiating fresh deal to import of COVID-19 related equipment
    Government cancels previous deal, initiating fresh deal to import of COVID-19 related equipment
    25 Years Ago: Nepali Congress loses its shine
    25 Years Ago: Nepali Congress loses its shine
    Kumari Bank donated Rs 7 M in government fund against coronavirus pandemic fight
    Kumari Bank donated Rs 7 M in government fund against coronavirus pandemic fight
    Coronavirus pandemic: Need for re-conceptualization of global order
    Coronavirus pandemic: Need for re-conceptualization of global order
    COVID-19 pandemic, latest update worldwide
    COVID-19 pandemic, latest update worldwide
    Old habits die hard, Health Ministry officials commission deal disappoint public during COVID-19 crisis
    Old habits die hard, Health Ministry officials commission deal disappoint public during COVID-19 crisis
    Lockdown extension makes life more difficult for poor
    Lockdown extension makes life more difficult for poor

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology