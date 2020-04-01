‘Health condition of all four COVID-19 infected normal’

Kathmandu, 1 April : The health condition of all four tested positive for COVID-19 in the country is normal.According to the Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Prevention hospital, two patients with COVID-19 undergoing treatment at the hospital are in normal health. A 19-year girl who returned from France and a youth from the UAE are undergoing treatment at the hospital. He added that their swab was collected for test for second time and the result is yet to come.Similarly, a 34-year-old youth undergoing treatment at Dhangdhi-based Sudur Pashchim State hospital and the health condition of a girl of Baglung is also normal.

People’s News Monitoring Service