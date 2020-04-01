  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
People's Review

‘Health condition of all four COVID-19 infected normal’

  • Published on: April 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu,  1 April :  The health condition of all four tested positive for COVID-19 in the country is normal.According to the Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Prevention hospital, two patients with COVID-19 undergoing treatment at the hospital are in normal health. A 19-year girl who returned from France and a youth from the UAE are undergoing treatment at the hospital. He added that their swab was collected for test for second time and the result is yet to come.Similarly, a 34-year-old youth undergoing treatment at Dhangdhi-based Sudur Pashchim State hospital  and the health condition of a girl of Baglung is also normal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    25 Years Ago: Nepali Congress loses its shine
    25 Years Ago: Nepali Congress loses its shine
    Kumari Bank donated Rs 7 M in government fund against coronavirus pandemic fight
    Kumari Bank donated Rs 7 M in government fund against coronavirus pandemic fight
    Coronavirus pandemic: Need for re-conceptualization of global order
    Coronavirus pandemic: Need for re-conceptualization of global order
    COVID-19 pandemic, latest update worldwide
    COVID-19 pandemic, latest update worldwide
    Old habits die hard, Health Ministry officials commission deal disappoint public during COVID-19 crisis
    Old habits die hard, Health Ministry officials commission deal disappoint public during COVID-19 crisis
    Lockdown extension makes life more difficult for poor
    Lockdown extension makes life more difficult for poor
    Table of country-wise high infections and deaths:
    Table of country-wise high infections and deaths:
    Kathmandu Metropolis Corporation comes with relief package for city dwellers
    Kathmandu Metropolis Corporation comes with relief package for city dwellers
    THT questions CIAA’s silence over the procurement of medical supplies
    THT questions CIAA’s silence over the procurement of medical supplies
    Complaint filed at CIAA against Minister Dhakal
    Complaint filed at CIAA against Minister Dhakal

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology