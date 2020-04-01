Intensify activities to contain COVID-19 : Deuba

Kathmandu, 1 April: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, issuing a statement, has urged the government to seriously review its work progress made so far to control the COVID-19 and intensify further activities to contain the global pandemic in the country. “Prevention and control of COVID-19 is our common struggle. Although not in government, NC is equally determined to work together in the campaign against this pandemic,” NC President Deuba reminded, adding that as an old and experienced party in the country, it was ready to assist government in its campaign. He has also urged everyone to internalize the strategies set by the government at this time of crisis.

People’s News Monitoring Service