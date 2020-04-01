Lockdown extension makes life more difficult for poor

By Our Reporter

With the extension of lockdown by a week, life of poor, daily wage earners and labourers has become more difficult. The government Sunday extended the lockdown for a week until April 7 as three new cases of coronavirus were detected after the enforcement of lockdown.

Although people welcomed the extension of lockdown, many people working as labourers away from home were badly affected as they could not afford to buy food enough for a fortnight. Even those helpless and poor and those living in old age homes have been affected.

Considering the problems faced by poor, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Nepal police and other organisations have started distributing foods and meals to the needy people. Many other municipalities have also started helping the needy people by allocating budget and distributing food.

Again many people stranded on Nepal-India border have been unable to enter Nepal due to the lockdown. A few had dared to jump into mighty Mahakali river to reach home or crossed the river by tuin.

However, the lockdown has been instrumental to spread the coronavirus as only five cases were reported till date. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), 87 coronavirus suspected patients were admitted at the isolation wards in different hospitals as of Tuesday evening.

Of them, 10 suspected people are at isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) at Teku, Kathmandu and 77 are admitted in various hospitals’ isolation ward outside Kathmandu.

According to the ministry 1060 specimen of the coronavirus suspected were tested as of Tuesday.

Also the death cases which occurred on Monday in Patan and Bir hospitals were not related to COVID -19, the ministry officials confirmed.