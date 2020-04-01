  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
Over 300 Indian nationals held for defying lockdown

  Published on: April 1, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 1 April : The Parsa Police has taken under control 352 Indian nationals for defying lockdown enforced nationwide against the possible spread of COVID-19. The Police held them while going to India via Birgunj border.Among them, five are women, 11 children and 336 men. They are the labours working in different parts of Nepal and trying to go home. According to Parsa District Police Office,  the Indian citizens are kept in Thakurram Multiple Campus of Adarshangar, Birgung. They had reached in Birgunj from different cities as Kathmandu, Chitwan, Makwanpur and Pokhara.

