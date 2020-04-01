Table of country-wise high infections and deaths:
|Country and territory
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|United States
|164,719
|3,170
|5,945
|Italy
|101,739
|11,591
|14,620
|Spain
|94,417
|8,189
|19,259
|China
|82,276
|3,309
|76,204
|Germany
|67,051
|682
|15,824
|France
|45,183
|3,031
|7,964
|Iran
|44,605
|2,898
|14,656
|United Kingdom
|22,465
|1,412
|179
|Switzerland
|16,176
|373
|1,823
|Belgium
|12,775
|705
|1,696
|Netherlands
|12,662
|1,040
|253
|Turkey
|10,827
|168
|162
|Austria
|9,920
|128
|1,095
|Canada
|7,448
|89
|1,020
|Portugal
|7,443
|160
|43
|Israel
|4,831
|17
|163
|Brazil
|4,661
|165
|127
|Norway
|4,592
|35
|13
|Australia
|4,559
|18
|358
|Sweden
|4,435
|180
|16