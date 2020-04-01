  • Wednesday 1st April 2020
People's Review

Table of country-wise high infections and deaths:

  • Published on: April 1, 2020

    Country and territory Confirmed Deaths Recoveries
    United States 164,719 3,170 5,945
    Italy 101,739 11,591 14,620
    Spain 94,417 8,189 19,259
    China 82,276 3,309 76,204
    Germany 67,051 682 15,824
    France 45,183 3,031 7,964
    Iran 44,605 2,898 14,656
    United Kingdom 22,465 1,412 179
    Switzerland 16,176 373 1,823
    Belgium 12,775 705 1,696
    Netherlands 12,662 1,040 253
    Turkey 10,827 168 162
    Austria 9,920 128 1,095
    Canada 7,448 89 1,020
    Portugal 7,443 160 43
    Israel 4,831 17 163
    Brazil 4,661 165 127
    Norway 4,592 35 13
    Australia 4,559 18 358
    Sweden 4,435 180 16

