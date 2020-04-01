THT questions CIAA’s silence over the procurement of medical supplies

Kathmandu, 1 April :Though several mainstream media and social media reports since the last few days have been bringing to light the anomalies in the procurement process of various medical equipment and logistics from China to control the spread of coronavirus, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) — the country’s anti-graft body — is mum over the issue. The Himalayan Times daily has raised this issue in its today’s edition under the headline : CIAA mum over suspicious procurement of medical Kits.

The government, especially the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has been charged in several media reports of purchasing necessary medical equipment at an exorbitantly higher price by bypassing the comparatively low-cost quotations from the private sector.

People’s News Monitoring Service