UN agencies urge govt to provide greater support for working class

Kathmandu, 1 April: With the continued exponential growth of COVID-19 around the globe, UNICEF, ILO, and UN Women have urged the government for greater support to working families to minimize its negative impacts on children, laborers, and women.

Issuing a press release today, the UN agencies warned the government of possible consequences of COVID-19 outbreak like job loss, prolonged stress, deterioration of mental and physical health, and economic crisis in the country in the coming days.

“In Nepal, a child’s protection and development are strongly correlated with multiple socio-economic deprivations, including access to services and exposure to violence and exploitation. COVID 19 will further exacerbate these vulnerabilities especially among the poorest and most marginalized households,” said UNICEF Nepal’s Representative, Elke Wisch.

People’s News Monitoring Service