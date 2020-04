Kathmandu, 2 April :Twenty-one editors of various national dailies and online news portals have strongly condemned the unauthorised removal of a news item from www.kathmandupress.com

Issuing a joint statement today, editors of different newspapers and online news portals expressed serious concern toward the role of Asgar Ali, the information technology consultant to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in removing the news content from the news portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service